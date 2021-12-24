TN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Semi-final Match, December 24, 9:00 AM IST

TN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra: In the second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu will be crossing swords with Saurashtra. The match is scheduled to be played at the K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

Saurashtra can be hailed as the best team among all the groups in the group stage. They won all their five matches and are undefeated in the tournament so far. Saurashtra extended their winning streak in the quarter-final as well. The team defeated Vidarbha by seven wickets as Prerak Mankad made headlines with his 77-run knock.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, could win three of their five league matches. With 12 points, the team ended up securing a place in the Elite Group B. Tamil Nadu will take a lot of confidence from their quarter-final victory against Karnataka by 155 runs. They were sensational in the match as the team stopped Karnataka at a score of 203 while chasing 355.

Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra; here is everything you need to know:

TN vs SAU Telecast

TN vs SAU match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

TN vs SAU Live Streaming

TN vs SAU match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

TN vs SAU Match Details

The TN vs SAU match will be played at K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

TN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Washington Sundar

Vice-captain: Samarth Vyas

Suggested Playing XI for TN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Arpit Vasavada, Baba Indrajith, Samarth Vyas

Allrounders: Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth

TN vs SAU Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu: Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama, Chetan Sakariya

