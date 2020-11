TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Best Picks / TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Captain / TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20, TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The first semi-final of the Andhra T20 will be played between the top team TITANS XI and CHARGERS XI, who finished fourth in the group stage. TN-XI have won eight of their 10 matches so far. They have already defeated CHA-XI twice in the tournament and will try to do it once again here for a spot in the final. CHA-XI have barely managed to make it to the semi-finals with just three wins in 10 matches and on Saturday will have their hands full against the toughest opponents. The match will be played at 09:30 am IST at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TN-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Andhra T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

TN-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TN-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI: Match Details

November 07 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI captain: C Kranthi Kumar

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI vice-captain: Girinath Reddy

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat

ALSO READ: Women's T20 Challenge, VEL vs TRA Match at Sharjah Highlights: As It Happened

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI all-rounders: Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Andhra T20 TN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI bowlers: Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Srikar Sai Reddy

TN-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI playing 11 against CHARGERS XI: C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Md Khan, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, S Tarun (WK), Hemant Reddy, A Prasanth, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen

TN-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20, CHARGERS XI playing 11 against TITANS XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), B Yogananda, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, SK Rashid, KP Sai Rahul, P Avinash, A Brahma Teja, B Vinay, N Madhav, Srikar Sai Reddy