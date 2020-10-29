TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, TITANS XI vs KINGS XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, TITANS XI vs KINGS XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Captain / TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Andhra T20 2020, TITANS XI vs KINGS XI is scheduled for Thursday, October 29. The fixture will start from 1:30 PM at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Both the teams are currently at the top of their game. They have an equal number of points and wins to their credit. It is worth mentioning that the two teams saw the same fate in their latest outings after they defeated their respective opponents. The two teams have eight points each and have won four out of five matches that they have both played respectively.
Titans XI defeated Legends XI by seven wickets and Kings XI beat Chargers XI by three runs.
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI vs Kings XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Warriors XI vs Legends XI match on the FanCode App.
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI vs Kings XI: Live Score
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI vs Kings XI: Match Details
October 29 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Andhra T20 2020, TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 team for Titans XI vs Kings XI
Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI captain: K Sudharshan
Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: S Tarun
Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: S Tarun
Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI batsmen: KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, M Dheeraj Kumar
Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: APranay Kumar, S Ashish, Shoaib Mohammad Khan
Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI bowlers: Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav, K Sudharshan
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI playing 11 against Kings XI: S Tarun (WK), C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav
TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Titans XI: M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, APranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Sudharshan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
