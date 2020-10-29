TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, TITANS XI vs KINGS XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Captain / TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Andhra T20 2020, TITANS XI vs KINGS XI is scheduled for Thursday, October 29. The fixture will start from 1:30 PM at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Both the teams are currently at the top of their game. They have an equal number of points and wins to their credit. It is worth mentioning that the two teams saw the same fate in their latest outings after they defeated their respective opponents. The two teams have eight points each and have won four out of five matches that they have both played respectively.

Titans XI defeated Legends XI by seven wickets and Kings XI beat Chargers XI by three runs.

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI vs Kings XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Warriors XI vs Legends XI match on the FanCode App.

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI vs Kings XI: Live Score

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI vs Kings XI: Match Details

October 29 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 team for Titans XI vs Kings XI

Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI captain: K Sudharshan

Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: S Tarun

Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: S Tarun

Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI batsmen: KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, M Dheeraj Kumar

Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: APranay Kumar, S Ashish, Shoaib Mohammad Khan

Andhra T20 2020 TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Kings XI bowlers: Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav, K Sudharshan

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI playing 11 against Kings XI: S Tarun (WK), C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Titans XI: M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, APranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Sudharshan