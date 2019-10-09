Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 09 October, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

147/7 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

111/5 (17.5)

Pakistan need 37 runs in 13 balls at 17.07 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 9: NED VS HK

upcoming
NED NED
HK HK

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 10: OMA VS NEP

upcoming
OMA OMA
NEP NEP

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201915:30 IST

TNCA, Haryana, Maharashtra Barred From Attending BCCI Annual General Meeting

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) have been barred by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23 due to non-compliance in their amended Constitutions.

PTI |October 9, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
TNCA, Haryana, Maharashtra Barred From Attending BCCI Annual General Meeting

Pune: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) have been barred by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23 due to non-compliance in their amended Constitutions.

This effectively means that the three non-compliant units will not have any voting rights in case there is an election during the scheduled AGM.

"Yes, the CoA has intimated the two state units that they would be debarred from participating in the elections as they have not amended their Constitutions as per Supreme Court orders on August 9, 2018. Maharashtra is also going to be debarred from attending the AGM," a source close to CoA told PTI on condition of anonymity.

CoA chief Vinod Rai, who is currently in the United States, was unavailable for a comment.

The TNCA, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha.

Even Maharashtra is going to be debarred from AGM as the Charity Commissioner of the state had found anomalies in their amended constitution. The unit still under the control of former Board secretary Ajay Shirke, was supposed to be represented by Riyaz Bagban.

The TNCA, which recently elected Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, had 21 violations in their amended Constitution, including non-compliance in age cap (over 70 years), tenure of cooling off period being a few major ones.

Even after they complied with a few later on, they didn't adhere to the major reforms and had taken a tough stand that it is not in CoA's authority to debar any state unit as their job is to merely file status report on compliance. Haryana and Maharashtra also toed the same line.

On part of CoA, their argument is that the elections are being conducted under their watch and no non-compliant association will be allowed to take part in the AGM.

A TNCA source confirmed receiving the order of debarment.

"The intimation (on debarring TNCA) from attending BCCI AGM had been received. But it has only been from COA. We will wait for the electoral officer to announce the valid electoral list for the AGM before deciding on future course of action," the source said.

Electoral officer Gopalswami will release the list of eligible state representatives on Thursday.

The implication of this decision to debar the state units could be two-fold and the BCCI could be divided on this issue.

In case, there are unanimous choices for the five office-bearers' post (president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer), it won't mean much even if they are debarred.

"If TNCA, Haryana and Maharashtra move court and get a stay on AGM, the CoA stays on. Do we want that? Not me at least as I want to get the board back from CoA on October 23 and take it from thereon," a former office bearer and Board veteran told PTI.

"In any case, Srinivasan is playing an active role in decision making and is in touch with influential people who would have final say in these matters. So if the posts are pre-decided, CoA's strategy to not let TNCA, Haryana vote doesn't hold much ground," the official said.

This time at the AGM, may be just four to five people will be there who would have attended a big Board meeting, which was a regular feature till 2015.

"Only having first timers is also not a great thing. We need experience to guide as the Board is in a mess," said a first-time president of a state unit, who could get a major role in the Board's functioning.

Many in the Board believe that once CoA goes, everyone can come around together and decide further course of action.

There is a school of thought that India, having lost its position and power of bargaining in the ICC, should get it back and who better than Srinivasan to do that.

"There is no age-cap of representation in the ICC. Mr Srinivasan has been the reason why we had such clout in the ICC. There is no harm if he again represents India at the ICC. We can do that after getting the Board back and for that we should avoid another round of legal tussle," said a disqualified BCCI veteran.

AGMannual general meetingbccibcci agm

Related stories

Kirti Azad Releases 13-point Election Manifesto for Players' Association Elections
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 5:45 PM IST

Kirti Azad Releases 13-point Election Manifesto for Players' Association Elections

Ashok Malhotra Set to be Elected Unopposed as ICA President
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

Ashok Malhotra Set to be Elected Unopposed as ICA President

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

HK v NED
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

NEP v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more