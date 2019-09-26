Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

TNCA Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption: New President Rupa Gurunath

Rupa Gurunath, the new president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, said the association will have 'zero tolerance' towards corruption and promised appropriate action against anyone found to be corrupt.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
TNCA Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption: New President Rupa Gurunath

Rupa Gurunath, the new president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, said the association will have 'zero tolerance' towards corruption and promised appropriate action against anyone found to be corrupt.

Rupa, the daughter of N Srinivasan and first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board, took office on Thursday (September 26) after being elected at the TNCA's 87th Annual General Meeting. She is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan who is who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League betting scandal.

"Of course TNCA has zero tolerance for any form of corruption and TNCA will take appropriate action on any such issues," she insisted after taking office.

"We shall continue to provide all necessary amenities and any other requirements for the players to perform at their best and look forward to improve their performances in all forms of Cricket."

TNCA has also been in news for wrong reasons recently, with unnamed officials, coaches and players in the Tamil Nadu Premier League being accused of match-fixing. An inquiry is currently underway in the matter.

Rupa also said opening the three locked stands of the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai was among her immediate priorities.

The I, J and K stands of the Chepauk stadium, with a total capacity of 12000, have been locked since 2013 due to administrative issues between the TNCA and the government. The long-standing issue cost the venue the right to host the IPL final this year, which was eventually moved to Hyderabad.

"I am happy to become the first woman president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The TNCA has been a professionally run State Association, which has a long history and headed by eminent personalities.

My immediate priorities are to finalise the Lease Agreement with the Government and opening the three stands," she said.

gurunath meiyappanRupa Gurunathtnca

Related stories

Former BCCI Chief Srinivasan's Daughter Rupa Gurunath Elected TNCA President
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 1:06 PM IST

Former BCCI Chief Srinivasan's Daughter Rupa Gurunath Elected TNCA President

Jaydev Shah Elected Saurashtra Cricket Association President
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 6:51 PM IST

Jaydev Shah Elected Saurashtra Cricket Association President

SC Allows Non-compliant TNCA to Hold Polls Despite CoA Protest
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 9:03 PM IST

SC Allows Non-compliant TNCA to Hold Polls Despite CoA Protest

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more