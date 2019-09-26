TNCA Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption: New President Rupa Gurunath
Rupa Gurunath, the new president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, said the association will have 'zero tolerance' towards corruption and promised appropriate action against anyone found to be corrupt.
