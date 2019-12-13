TNCA Thanks Tamil Nadu Government for Extending Lease of MA Chidambaram Stadium

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Thursday thanked the state government for extending the lease of MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for a period of 21 years.
"The members, the management including the president Mrs Rupa Gurunath, honorary secretary R S Ramaswamy express their grateful appreciation to the Government of Tamil Nadu for having extended the lease of the Chepauk cricket stadium to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for 21 years," it said in a press release.
Terming it a great gesture by the government which showed its abiding interest in this game, the TNCA said: "It is now possible to begin the process of regularising the setback at the stadium which will lead to the reopening of the sealed I, J and K stands."
The three stands at the stadium have been closed for some years now, resulting in Chennai missing out on hosting matches including in the T20 World Cup in 2016 and this year's IPL final.
