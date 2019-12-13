Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

304/5 (104.5)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 75.0 Overs Left Today
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

263/6 (86.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 3.3 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

TNCA Thanks Tamil Nadu Government for Extending Lease of MA Chidambaram Stadium

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association thanked the state government for extending the lease of M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for a period of 21 years.

PTI |December 13, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
TNCA Thanks Tamil Nadu Government for Extending Lease of MA Chidambaram Stadium

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Thursday thanked the state government for extending the lease of MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for a period of 21 years.

"The members, the management including the president Mrs Rupa Gurunath, honorary secretary R S Ramaswamy express their grateful appreciation to the Government of Tamil Nadu for having extended the lease of the Chepauk cricket stadium to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for 21 years," it said in a press release.

Terming it a great gesture by the government which showed its abiding interest in this game, the TNCA said: "It is now possible to begin the process of regularising the setback at the stadium which will lead to the reopening of the sealed I, J and K stands."

The three stands at the stadium have been closed for some years now, resulting in Chennai missing out on hosting matches including in the T20 World Cup in 2016 and this year's IPL final.

MA Chidambaram stadiumOff The FieldTamil Nadutnca

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more