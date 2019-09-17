Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

TNPL Owners Want Better Revenue Sharing Model, Quality Umpires for Next Edition

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which has already gained notoriety after multiple players reported corrupt approaches to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has prompted some of the stakeholders to demand better revenue sharing model as well as upgrade in quality of officials appointed for the tournament.

PTI |September 17, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
TNPL Owners Want Better Revenue Sharing Model, Quality Umpires for Next Edition

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which has already gained notoriety after multiple players reported corrupt approaches to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has prompted some of the stakeholders to demand better revenue sharing model as well as upgrade in quality of officials appointed for the tournament.

The BCCI ACU on Monday revealed that multiple players have reported about corrupt approaches and now questions are being raised whether VB Chandrasekhar's suicide is linked to the alleged corrupt practices in the league.

While TNPL has formed a committee that will probe the issue, some of the owners, who refused to be named have spoken about need for a better commercially viable model.

There is one franchise among bottom three which has gained a bad name for dubious team selections every year.

A team owner on conditions of anonymity told PTI, "TNCA should come up with a better revenue sharing method so that the franchises do not suffer by way of losses. Only those with proper financial background should be allowed to own teams in the league."

Meanwhile, Balaji Maradappa, who has been part of the TNPL governing council and is now involved with a franchise as manager, said having seen things from both sides he had a feeling that there was no malpractice.

"I have seen things from both sides - as TNPL governing council member and a team official. I can tell you that every step is being taken to keep things clean. I don't know from where these kind of allegations have cropped up," he said.

"At the TNPL governing council, we took all steps to keep things under control and clean and I have seen as a team official that the team(s) are also doing the same. Also, with some much awareness and BCCI intergity officials giving instructions and being around nothing can happen. Also, the kids (players) are aware of things and bring it to our notice if any unwanted messages come in," Balaji claimed.

Another team owner demanded stern action if anyone is found guilty.

"It is sad that match-fixing allegations have cropped up. Such things will damage the TNPL's image to a great extent. Strict action should be taken against anyone found to be involved in such things," he said.

He added that in its bid to stop murky dealings, the TNCA should hold the league only in bigger towns.

"To stop these murky things, the TNPL matches should be conducted only in bigger towns and only where there are franchises," he added.

He also spoke about the quality of the umpiring in TNPL, which he said was below-par and was an issue of concern.

"I have complained several times to the authorities about the umpiring but nothing has changed. In an effort to clean up things, the BCCI should ensure that their top 20-30 umpires are sent to officiate in leagues like TNPL," he added.

tamil nadu cricket associationTamil Nadu Premier LeaguetncaTNPL

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more