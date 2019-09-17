TNPL Owners Want Better Revenue Sharing Model, Quality Umpires for Next Edition
The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which has already gained notoriety after multiple players reported corrupt approaches to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has prompted some of the stakeholders to demand better revenue sharing model as well as upgrade in quality of officials appointed for the tournament.
TNPL Owners Want Better Revenue Sharing Model, Quality Umpires for Next Edition
The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which has already gained notoriety after multiple players reported corrupt approaches to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has prompted some of the stakeholders to demand better revenue sharing model as well as upgrade in quality of officials appointed for the tournament.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings