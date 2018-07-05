TNPL Set to Allow Outstation Players in Season Three

As per a TNCA press release on Wednesday (July 5), the participation of outstation players, however, is subject to them attaining a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from their respective state associations. Additionally, they should be uncapped Indian players and should not have been part of a franchise in IPL 2018.
“Allowing up to two outstation players for each franchise is bound to increase the quality of cricket and the level of competition,” said TNCA joint secretary RI Palani.
The TNPL has grown in stature over the past two seasons with a number of players picked by IPL franchises. “Playing alongside and against outstation players will further sharpen the skills of our players, and that was the thought behind the move,” added Palani.
Franchises will be allowed to field both outstation players in the playing XI, the organizers announced.
A total of 112 players from 13 state registered for the outstation Player draft of TNPL 2018, which was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The following players were picked up in the draft:
Tuti Patriots ¬- Sheldon Jackson (Saurashtra), Salman Nizar (Kerala)
Chepauk Super Gillies ¬- Kedar Devdhar (Baroda), Shaurya Sanandia (Saurashtra)
Kovai Kings - Dharmendra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Shoraab Dhaliwal (Madhya Pradesh)
Madurai Panthers - Amit Verma (Karnataka), Raiphi Vincent Gomez (Kerala)
Trichy Warriors - Himmat Singh (Delhi), Lukman Meriwala (Baroda)
Kanchi Veerans - Swapnil Singh (Baroda), Sandeep Warrier (Kerala)
Dindigul Dragons - Arpit Vasavada (Saurashtra), Hanuma Vihari (Andhra Pradesh)
Karaikudi Kaalai - Atit Sheth (Baroda), Unmukht Chand (Delhi)
The third season, which will be spread across 33 days at three venues, will be held between July 11 and August 12.
First Published: July 5, 2018, 3:47 PM IST