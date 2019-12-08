Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

TNPL Team Madurai Panthers Register Written Complaint Over Dubious Umpiring Claims

Tamil Nadu Premier League team Madurai Panthers have sent a written complaint to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Associations (TNCA), the BCCI and its anti-corruption unit (ACU) after concerns over dubious umpiring emerged in their fixture against Tuti Patriots.

Cricketnext Staff |December 8, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
TNPL Team Madurai Panthers Register Written Complaint Over Dubious Umpiring Claims

Tamil Nadu Premier League team Madurai Panthers have sent a written complaint to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Associations (TNCA), the BCCI and its anti-corruption unit (ACU) after concerns over dubious umpiring emerged in their fixture against Tuti Patriots.

"Some of the decisions that we saw in our game were dubious — it happened not once but many times. The way umpiring was done made us more suspicious. We felt something was wrong, but nothing came of it," owner of Madurai Panthers P Damodaran told The Indian Express.

“As an owner, we are worried about what all is happening and what we are reading in media reports. The culprits should be banned for life and should be sent to jail. This needs to end somewhere. A full-fledged investigation is the need of the hour, and if needed, the Indian board should take help of the government in this.”​

In a confidential report by the ACU, it was stated how an unnaturally high amount was bet on a match in an Indian state league on international betting website Betfair, prompting the website to stop taking any bets on the Tuti Patriots. The unnatural activity was only with regards to the Patriots, and there was nothing suspicious found on the end of the Panthers.

In a report by the Indian Express earlier in the year, it was stated that a number of players, coaches and officials in the team were involved in match-fixing, following which the TNCA had ordered a probe into the matter. A source within the probe had revealed, “After taking control of a franchise through a deal with the team owner, were running the team in such a way that they were making windfall gains in betting." Two Tuti Patriots co-owners were then expelled by the TNCA.

The ACU had earlier suggested pulling the plug on local T20 leagues to the BCCI.

