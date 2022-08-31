‘To all of my friends out there’: David Warner wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Australian cricketer David Warner never fails to surprise his Indian fans, whether it’s with his magnificent stroke play or his vibrant social media posts. Warner calls India his “second home” as the opener has spent a lot of time in India playing in the Indian Premier League for more than a decade now. He celebrates Indian festivals and has now come up with a heartwarming wish for his fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Warner shared a photo of himself on Instagram, where the can be seen joining hands and praying in front of an image Lord Ganesha. He also penned a wish in the caption. “To all of my friends out there, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy and happiness!” Warner wrote.

The fans were in awe of this amazing gesture from the Australian veteran and his post garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on Wednesday. After two years of limited festivities, the celebrations have returned to full swing and the entire nation celebrates the festival with much pomp and splendour.

David Warner and the Australian side recently humped Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in their ongoing ODI series. The Aussies registered their second win of the three-match series and have bagged the series with sheer dominance.

Ace pacer Mitchell Starc and spin wizard Adam Zampa blew away Zimbabwe’s batting unit as the visitors were bowled out for just 96 runs on the board. In the run chase, Warner was in a mood to get things done quickly as he smashed two glorious boundaries to start off the proceedings for Australia. However, a brilliant catch by Brad Evans forced the southpaw to return to the pavilion with 13 runs off 9 deliveries to his name.

Steve Smith then took charge of the run chase for the Kangaroos. He seemed inspired by England’s bazball technique as he absolutely clobbered the Zimbabwe bowlers. Smith chased down the paltry target along with Alex Carey and finished three runs short of a scintillating half-century.

David Warner and company will play their last ODI match of the series on Saturday, September 3, at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

