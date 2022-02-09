'To All Past Players, I Want to Say This...': Pat Cummins Responds to Brutal Criticism Over Justin Langer's Shock Resignation

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has responded to the criticism from the likes of Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Mitchell Johnson and Adam Gilchrist in wake of Justin Langer resigning as the head coach.

In a column, Johnson called Cummins ‘gutless’ for “not respecting his coach when he could have been upfront from the start".

In a lengthy statement released via Cricket Australia, Cummins has defended his stance on the entire saga and said he’s sticking up for his teammates just like the past players did for theirs.

“Some others have spoken in the media (on Langer’s exit) - which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate. To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I’m sticking up for mine," Cummins said.

However, Cummins did applaud CA for their ‘brave call’ despite the Australian team winning the T20 World Cup and Ashes in the recent months. He also revealed to have been approached by several former Australian players who have advised him on the matter.

“CA have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning. Finally, we are custodians of cricket, with one very big thing in common: our first duty is to Australian cricket, which is bigger than any one of us. I take this responsibility seriously. I live and breathe it. We also have a duty to our mates. Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice which is welcome," Cummins said.

Cummins said while Langer’s management style was intense but claimed players didn’t have any problems with it.

“Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity. I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were ok with JL’s intensity. It came from a good place - his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green - something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades," he said.

“It’s what makes him a legend of the sport. And Justin’s intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant Justin Langer legacies. And on behalf of the players, I thank Justin. More than that, we owe him a lot and Justin will be a welcome face in the change room in the future. So, his intensity was not the issue for the players and the support staff," he added.

