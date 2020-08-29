Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

To be Compared to Virat Kohli is a Compliment for Babar Azam: Ramiz Raja

For the last couple of years, fans have given rise to a new topic - comparison between India captain Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. But former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja is of the opinion is that the latter has to be a match-winner to be in the same league as Kohli. Although Babar is the only batsman to be in top three rankings in all formats, Raja feels that he should imbibe some qualities of Kohli.

“This Pakistan batting line-up needs him to score massively. What he has to do is become a match-winner now. He needs to learn that from Kohli. And he’s got the potential. He’s only 25. I feel that with time, he’ll get better,” Raja told Times of India.

“In 1992, when we toured England, Inzamam-ul-Haq didn’t get any (big) score at all, and look at where his career ended, so it’s not that this is the end of Babar, that he was tested against the moving ball and didn’t deliver properly. Next time when he goes to England, it will be a bit like Kohli – he will be more at home playing swing and seam.”

“The comparison with Virat is not justified. Virat is a match-winner. Babar has played only a handful of Tests. He’s finding his way through the international circuit. However, it must be great for him to be compared to Kohli. I don’t think that it brings pressure on him,” Raja said.

“He should be encouraged, enthused to be like Kohli. To be compared to Virat is a compliment, not a pressure situation. I don’t think that when he goes out to bat, he thinks about that comparison. What he looks at is the ball, to adapt to the conditions, and what the team demands.”

