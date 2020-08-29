To be Compared to Virat Kohli is a Compliment for Babar Azam: Ramiz Raja
For the last couple of years, fans have given rise to a new topic - comparison between India captain Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. But former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja is of the opinion is that the latter has to be a match-winner to be in the same league as Kohli. Although Babar is the only batsman to be in top three rankings in all formats, Raja feels that he should imbibe some qualities of Kohli.
For the last couple of years, fans have given rise to a new topic - comparison between India captain Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. But former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja is of the opinion is that the latter has to be a match-winner to be in the same league as Kohli. Although Babar is the only batsman to be in top three rankings in all formats, Raja feels that he should imbibe some qualities of Kohli.
