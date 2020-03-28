Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

To Chase American Dream, Dane Piedt Ends Proteas Career

Off-spinner Dane Piedt, who made nine appearances for South Africa, has ended his Proteas career and will now relocate to the US with whom he dreams about playing the World Cup.

IANS |March 28, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
To Chase American Dream, Dane Piedt Ends Proteas Career

Johannesburg: Off-spinner Dane Piedt, who made nine appearances for South Africa, has ended his Proteas career and will now relocate to the US with whom he dreams about playing the World Cup.

Piedt took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that he has signed a deal to play professional cricket in the States.

The 30-year-old is expected to compete in the new Minor League Cricket T20 tournament, which sees 22 teams battle in a nine-week season.

He is hoping to meet qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and be a part of their campaign to appear at the World Cup, ICC's flagship event.

"The USA were given ODI status last year so it's not completely out of the question," Piedt told ESPNcricinfo.

"I just signed the deal this morning but no-one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make," he added.

In opting to move abroad, Piedt has also ended a decade-long association with the Cobras franchise, where he has played throughout his career. Piedt, who captained the Cobras, tweeted: "Never easy leaving. But I love every second, trophies won and life-long friendships made."

Piedt, who made his Proteas debut in 2014, played nine Tests for South Africa, ending on 26 wickets. Last year in October, he featured in two Tests in India and could only manage two wickets as the Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

csadane piedt

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more