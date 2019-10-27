Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 38, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 27 October, 2019

2ND INN

Papua New Guinea

118 (19.3)

Papua New Guinea
v/s
Kenya
Kenya*

66/7 (17.0)

Kenya need 53 runs in 18 balls at 17.66 rpo

To Get the Job Done So Well is Really Pleasing: Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch was all praise for his side after they registered a massive 134-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Adelaide on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 27, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Australia skipper Aaron Finch was all praise for his side after they registered a massive 134-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Adelaide on Sunday (October 27).

“The way played Davey (Warner) played was outstanding. Maxwell, the way he went from ball one, was brilliant. To get the job done so well is really pleasing,” Finch said at the post-match presentation.

“It was about doing our things really well. We always want to start well and we were pretty clinical today.”

Finch did concede that the side had some room for improvement with the ball, but was pleased with an ‘outstanding’ overall job.

“Maybe a little bit (room for improvement) of execution with the ball. All in all, it was an outstanding job - our quicks upfront and the spinners later.”

Man of the match David Warner, who scored an unbeaten century as Australia posted 233-2 batting first, said he was happy they got a big total since those are always tough to chase at home.

“It means a lot to contribute to the team and put us in great position. It was a good milestone, but got a great total on the board and it's always tough to chase a big one in Australia.

“Sometimes it'd be tough with no rotation of strike but one of us had to go hard against the new ball.

“You always get good support here in Australia. We thrive on people coming and watching us.”

Sri Lanka’s batsmen and bowlers both had a day to forget but skipper Lasith Malinga said that his team will look to learn from their mistakes ahead of the next game.

“The bowlers didn't bowl in the right line and length. This is a good learning phase for our young bowlers.

“We know we are playing against a tough team, but this is an opportunity for the inexperienced players to get used to the conditions before the World Cup. We want to compete well in the next matches.

“The batsmen are playing on drop-in pitches for the first time and didn't know how the pitch will behave. This is not an excuse. We have to adjust in the next few games.”

The second T20I takes place at Brisbane on Wednesday (October 30).

Aaron Finchaustralia vs sri lanka

