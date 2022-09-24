'To get the Khadoos Thing in my Batting, I Need to be Calm': Double Ton-up Yashasvi Recalls Rahane's Mantra

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making headlines for his heroics in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2022. A couple of weeks after smashing a magnificent 228 against the North East Zone, the West Zone batter notched up another double hundred against the South Zone in the tournament final on Friday in Coimbatore.

Yashasvi’s knock helped West Zone nullify the 57-run lead taken by South Zone in the first innings. At the end of the third day’s play, West Zone were 376 for 3, courtesy of Jaiswal’s unbeaten 209 off 244 balls with 23 boundaries and three sixes.

After a knock to remember, the 20-year-old cricketer revealed how India batter and West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s words of wisdom helped him make way to another double ton in the ongoing domestic tournament.

“Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) once told me that to play long innings, start with small goals. Keep targets of five runs each, don’t play anything rash and most importantly, just stay there. To win a big battle, I need to stay at the crease and runs will surely come. A good ball may take your wicket, but you don’t give any chance,” Yashavi told the Indian Express in a conversation.

“I just went and asked Ajju bhai how he played those big innings and how I should go about it? There are many who score hundreds but how to score big hundreds? He listened to me and said I need to start following the process. To get the whole khadoos (stubborn) thing in my batting, I need to be calm. Respect the bowler if he is bowling well. Pick the bowlers to score runs and wait for the right moment. Believe in my process and be disciplined,” he added.

Jaiswal couldn’t leave an impact with the bat in hand against Central Zone, amassing a duck and a 3 in both innings. However, he returned with all guns blazing in the big final and smashed 265 off 323 deliveries with the help of 4 sixes and 30 boundaries. The West Zone are now eyeing a convincing win as they have set a mammoth 529-run target for South Zone.

Speaking of Jaiswal, the young batter has been on a roll in the domestic circuit this year. He came into the contest on the back of a superb Ranji season in which he got scores of 35, 103, 100, 181, 78 and 1 for Mumbai. Since June 2022, he has amassed 938 runs in 6 first-class games.

