'If I'm Walking Out of the Crease and Someone Runs Me Out, That is My Mistake': Hardik Pandya on Non-Striker Runout

In the past few weeks, there have been a lot of talks about running a batter out at the non-striker’s end. Better known as ‘Mankading’, it hogged the limelight after Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed England’s Charlie Dean as the women in blue won the last game of the 3-match ODI series at Lord’s by 16 runs.

A number of English cricketers called the act against the spirit of the game but according to rulebooks, it was a fair mode of dismissal used by any player and is called a ‘runout’. Since October 1, it no longer sits in the ‘unfair play’ section of its rule book.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Such runouts are known as Mankading, harking back to the first such dismissal crafted by Vinoo Mankad when he ran out Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end in this fashion twice in the 1947-48 Test series against Australia.

“Personally, I have no problem with it (running out for backing up far at the non-striker’s end),” said Pandya, who played a key role in India’s dramatic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opening match.

“If I am walking out (of the crease) and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He (the bowler who runs him out) is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that’s not a big deal,” Pandya said in an ICC Review Podcast, recorded before the T20 World Cup.

“We need to stop making a fuss about this (running out at non-striker’s end). It is a rule as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game,” he added.

Asked about his cricketing ambitions, Pandya said: “Something I have been focussing since I made a comeback on being the best version of myself, get the best out of me. I am running towards I won’t say greatness but running towards excellence.”

ALSO READ | Adam Zampa Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Sri Lanka Face-off – Reports

“If I want to achieve something, it’s excellence. At the end of my career, if I sit down and if I have achieved excellence at one point in time, that will be okay,” he concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here