To Increase Followers, They Say Uncomplimentary Stuff About Indian Players: Gavaskar Slams Former Pakistan Cricketers

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the former Pakistan cricketers for their remarks on the Indian players on their social media accounts and YouTube channels. In recent times, several former Pakistan cricketers have started their YouTube channels where they share their analysis of cricket matches, interestingly, they often talk about the Indian cricket team. Gavaskar feels that the Pakistan cricketers often pass ‘uncomplimentary’ remarks on Indian players.

The batting great wrote a column for Mid-Day where he shared his views on the rivalry between the India and Australia players and pointed out how IPL played a crucial role in reducing the animosity between players but he assured that the intensity on the field still remains the same.

“When two of the top-ranked teams play against each other, then sparks are bound to fly. However, since the IPL began, the animosity between players of the two teams has lessened considerably while the intensity hasn’t been reduced one bit and that’s how it should be. Sharing the same change room, and hotels and traveling to different venues over a period of six weeks to play has made the players get to know each other better, understand the different cultures and attitudes and approaches to the game," Gavaskar wrote.

“While there will always be a bit of banter between players, the angry and sometimes vulgar exchanges are a thing of the past. Today, if there are any such issues, it’s invariably between players who don’t play the IPL and thus have a bit of resentment towards the Indian players who play against them. Some of them believe that their achievements are such that they should be getting more than the Indian player, who gets millions through the IPL."

Gavaskar lashed out at the Pakistan cricketers for talking about the Indian cricket team to get attention from the fans and increase their social media following.

“What the following for the game also does is to make the media, especially the online media, look to get more eyeballs or followers and so anything to do with cricket and especially about Indian players gets into the public domain even if it actually belittles them. That’s the sad part especially when the views of those across the border get online in the Indian media. It’s almost a daily thing to hear some former player from across the border pulling down an Indian player and saying the Pakistani player is better. What these guys know is that they will immediately get a response from the Indian fans who will defend their favourite player and in doing so, increasing the followers of the former player from across the border," Gavaskar added.

The 73-year-old further said that no Indian player talks about the Pakistan cricketers as it’s not their style to gain social media attention or followers.

“It’s a trick that is used by them knowing that to increase their followers all that they have to do is say uncomplimentary stuff about Indian players, past or present. Have you ever heard or read any Indian player past or present saying anything about the players from across the border? Frankly, nobody cares, so no Indian that I know has said anything about the players from across the border. It’s simply not our style. If our online media ignores what is said across the border then it will automatically stop, but our media will publish it even if it is pulling a fellow Indian down," he wrote.

