'To Say Ravi Shastri Got a Really Strong Team, Hence His Job is Easier is Not Fair'
India coach Ravi Shastri is enjoying a successful stint with the team and has led team to victory in Australia, and a limited overs series win in South Africa. Apart from that, under his reign, India reached the semis of World Cup twice -- in 2015 and 2019. Moreover he has shaped the careers of many successful Indian players.
'To Say Ravi Shastri Got a Really Strong Team, Hence His Job is Easier is Not Fair'
India coach Ravi Shastri is enjoying a successful stint with the team and has led team to victory in Australia, and a limited overs series win in South Africa. Apart from that, under his reign, India reached the semis of World Cup twice -- in 2015 and 2019. Moreover he has shaped the careers of many successful Indian players.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings