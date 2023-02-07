'To Sit Out and Breathe Fresh Air Feels Blessed': Rishabh Pant Shares Picture of Road to Recovery

Indian cricket team’s star wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, shared an image on his Instagram handle as he recovers from the horrendous automobile accident that sidelined the maverick batsman for a prolonged period.

The 25-year-old player shared a picture on his social media page with the caption “Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed".

The accident took place on December 30 morning when Pant’s collided with the divider. Pant was travelling to his hometown from Delhi when the horrendous incident took place.

The unfortunate crash took place close to the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal as Pant suffered several injuries.

The cricketer’s car, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe, hit the divider and caught fire. Luckily, the left-hander was pulled out of the destroyed vehicle but sustained multiple serious injuries.

He was taken to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre by a couple of good samaritans on the scene before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun for further tests and treatment.

The initial medical update from the BCCI said Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

The 25-year-old is at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and had to undergo major surgery on the medial collateral ligament (MCL) as well as a minor repair on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

There has been a lot of damage to ligaments in Pant’s knee and the stumper has already undergone two surgeries for the same.

The attacking batsman would miss the World Cup set to take place at the end of the year due to the injuries he suffered in the crash.

