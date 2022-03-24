'To Transmit a Very Free-spirited Mindset': Senior Rajasthan Royals Batter Would 'Love to Help Youngsters'

Jos Buttler is ready to give his all for Rajasthan Royals as the IPL 2022 kick starts this week. Having played 65 games in six seasons of the cash-rich league, The English wicketkeeper-batter is one of the senior players in the Rajasthan side. Being one of the experienced players on the team, Buttler has clear goals in his mind. He wants Rajasthan Royals to reclaim the IPL title, something which they could not do in the last 13 years despite being the inaugural winners of the tournament.

The road to the title, however, is long and the team needs continuous motivation, especially the young players. Buttler being one of the senior players in Rajasthan Royals knows this, and wants to keep a free-spirited mindset in the dressing room.

“My role as a senior player is to try to give the other guys confidence. It’s to transmit a very free-spirited mindset, and act as a sounding board for young players. It’s important for them to be fearless, and to just embrace the opportunity.

“I remember when I was a young player, just having that five minutes of conversation with someone would go a long way, and I would love to help the younger guys in the same way,” Buttler was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Buttler, who missed the last leg of IPL last year, is looking forward to making the most this time around. Buttler will be joined by R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom were bought by Rajasthan Royals in the last month’s auction.

“It’s a really exciting time for the team you know, to start a new cycle and build a new team. The aim here is to win the IPL, and I can’t wait to contribute to that,” he said.

“We are delighted to have so many great players in the squad. Obviously, Ashwin and Chahal are two of the best spinners in the world, and with a great pace attack, I think it’s really exciting. Then we’ve got ourselves a strong batting line-up, along with great all-round options, so I think it’s going to be a really exciting IPL for us,” Buttler concluded.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first match of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 in Pune.

