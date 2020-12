TOC vs EBC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs East Bengal Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 29th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge will see Town Club lock horns with the East Bengal Club. The scheduled outing will take place on Monday, December 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 29th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge will see Town Club lock horns with the East Bengal Club. The scheduled outing will take place on Monday, December 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Currently, the East Bengal Club are a bit out of form as they have lost the last two consecutive matches in the ongoing league. In the latest match, the team were beaten by Mohun Bagan AC on December 6. East Bengal Club lost the match by 36 runs.

Town Club, on the other hand, have been doing quite average in the tournament. In their latest outing against Tapan Memorial Club, they were on the winning side. The team won the match by 2 runs.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs East Bengal Club match will commence from 03:00 pm IST.

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs East Bengal Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs East Bengal Club: Live Score / Scorecard

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs East Bengal Club: Match Details

December 7 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TOC vs EBC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Town Club vs East Bengal Club:

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs East Bengal Club Captain: Md Kaif-I

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs East Bengal Club vice-captain: Aritra Chaterjee

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs East Bengal Club wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami, Gitmoy Basu

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs East Bengal Club batsmen: Kazi Junaid Saifi, Purab Joshi, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs East Bengal Club all-rounders: Arnab Nandy, Md Kaif-I

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs East Bengal Club bowlers: Aritra Chaterjee, Ananta Saha, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Kanishk Seth

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club probable line-up vs East Bengal Club: Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

TOC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club probable line-up vs Town Club: Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav

