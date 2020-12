TOC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs. Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TOC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TOC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / TOC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / TOC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

Both Town Club and Kalighat Club have lost their respective previous outings in the ongoing Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. Town Club, in their latest match, faced Calcutta Customs Club. In the fixture, Calcutta Customs Club defeated Town Club by six wickets. Kalighat Club, on the other hand, lost the match to Tapan Memorial Club by two wickets.

The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs. Kalighat Clubmatch is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4. The outing will commence from 3:00 PM IST at the Eden Gardens.

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs. Kalighat Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs. Kalighat Club: Live Score / Scorecard

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs. Kalighat Club: Match Details

December 4 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TOC vs KAC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club:

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club Captain: Aamir Gani

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club vice-captain: Aritra Chaterjee

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club wicketkeeper: Sudip Chatterjee

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club batsmen: Shubham Chatterjee, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club all-rounders: Md Kaif- I, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ayan Bhattacharya

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs. Kalighat Club bowlers: Sourav Mondal, Ananta Saha, Aritra Chaterjee

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club probable lineup vs Kalighat Club: Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club probable lineup vs Town Club: Sudip Chatterjee (W/K), Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani