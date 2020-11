TOC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Check Dream11 Prediction / TOC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / TOC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / TOC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The second match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge will see Town Club clash with Kalighat Club. Both sides would be looking to get an early lead in the tournament. They will need to find out the right team combination at the early stages to have a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. On paper, the two teams look evenly matched with some young guns on both sides aiming for glory in the short format of the game. The weather is suited for a decent game with moderate temperatures. However, the mercury is expected to dip significantly in the second innings. The match is scheduled to be played at 8:00 pm IST at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

November 24 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club probable playing 11 against Kalighat Club: Arikta Das, Naved Ahmad, Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Gitimoy Basu (WK), Ananta Saha, Md Kaif, Aritra Chaterjee, Anirab Gupta, Ayan Bhattacharjee

TOC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club probable playing 11 against Town Club: Subham Chaterjee, Subham Sarkar, Abhishek Bose (WK), Amit Kuila, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Mithilesh Das, Pritam Chakraborty, Sourav Mondal