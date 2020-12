TOC vs MBC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs Mohun Bagan A.C: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TOC vs MBC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TOC vs MBC Dream11 Best Picks / TOC vs MBC Dream11 Captain / TOC vs MBC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

Both Town Club and Mohun Bagan AC had defeated East Bengal Club in their respective latest fixtures. After being on the winning side of the last match, both the teams will be eyeing the win in this match too. Town Club defeated East Bengal Club by 3 runs and Mohun Bagan AC beat the East Bengal Club by 36 runs.

The upcoming Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC fixture will start from 7 PM IST on Tuesday, December 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Score / Scorecard

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Match Details

December 8 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TOC vs MBC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC:

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Captain: Md Kaif-I

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC vice-captain: Azaz Ansari

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC wicketkeeper: Gitmoy Basu

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC batsmen: Anustup Mazumder, Avijit Singh, Kazi Junaid Saifi

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC all-rounders: Prince Yadav, Md Kaif-I, Writtick Chatterjee

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Aritra Chaterjee, Azaz Ansari, Ananta Saha

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club probable line-up vs Mohun Bagan AC: Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

TOC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC probable line-up vs Town Club: Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari