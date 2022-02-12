TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, February 12, 9 AM IST

TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between Town Club Women and Kalighat Club Women: In the 11th match of the Bengal T20 Blast, Town Club Women will be locking horns with Kalighat Club Women. The match will be conducted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal on February 12. It will be a battle of laggards on Saturday.

Town Club Women made a dismal start in the T20 Championship. They lost their first game to Rajasthan Club Women by eight wickets. Following their loss in the first match, the team made amends and returned with a victory over MD Sporting Club Women.

However, they failed to continue the trend and lost their last match to Aryan Club Women by 36 runs. With two losses and one victory, the team is last in the points table. Town Club should look into their batting to climb up the points table.

Kalighat Club Women, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. The team looked promising in its first game against Aryan Club Women by 15 runs. However, they couldn’t live up to the expectations in their second match against East Bengal Club.

Ahead of the match between Town Club Women and Kalighat Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

TOC-W vs KAC-W Telecast

TOC-W vs KAC-W match will not be telecast in India.

TOC-W vs KAC-W Live Streaming

The Town Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TOC-W vs KAC-W Match Details

The Town Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 12, Saturday.

TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Parna Paul

Vice-Captain: Gouher Sultana

Suggested Playing XI for TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Parna Paul, Nisha Suvenda Majhi

Batters: Ankita Barman, Mamatha Kisku, Samayita Adhikari

Allrounders: Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Sagarika Sengupta, Sneha Gupta

Bowlers: Sukanya Parida, Monika Mal, Gouher Sultana

TOC-W vs KAC-W Probable XIs

Town Club Women: Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Ankita Barman, Sneha Gupta, Parna Paul (wk), Priti Choudhary, Sagarika Sengupta, Rupal Tiwari, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Sukanya Parida (c), Srilekha Roy

Kalighat Club Women: Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Puja Adhikary, Gouher Sultana (c), Debjani Saha, Ankita Mahato, Anindita Nath, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Mamatha Kisku, Samayita Adhikari, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick

