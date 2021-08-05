CricketNext

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Cricketers Can't Keep Calm After Men's Hockey Team Bags Medal after 41 Years

As Team India pocketed a historic bronze medal in men’s hockey competition after 41 years, the entire nation has gone into a frenzy. The team under Graham Reid beat Germany 5-4 to clinch the much-awaited medal. But after the team won, Indian cricketers, former and current could not control their emotions and sent best wishes to the victorious team.

Legandary Sachin Tendulkar commended the entire team, and PR Sreejesh, who saved a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the match.

Swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag cherished the moment and sent best wishes to the Indian team, “Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah. A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia. After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya."

VVS Laxman wasn’t far behind. He wrote, “Wow ! Wow ! Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India’s first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer. Many congratulations

@TheHockeyIndia."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote, “The 16 who scripted history: Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep. Remember them, cherish them, tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation."

But the journey is not all over as yet. The Indian women’s hockey team is due to face Great Britain in the broze medal match, and coach Sjoerd Marijne’s team would be hoping for just that.

first published:August 05, 2021, 10:12 IST