Tokyo Paralympics: Virat Kohli is Cheering for Every Athlete from Indian Contingent

All eyes will once again be on Tokyo as the Paralympic Games gets underway starting August 24. India skipper Virat Kohli has sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent going into the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Kohli wished good luck to each of the 54 para-athletes from India.

On Twitter, the Indian captain posted a cheering note for the participants. In his tweet, Kohli also expressed that he is certain that the Indian athletes will make the nation proud.

On Monday, Kohli tweeted, “Sending my best wishes and support to the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud.” He also included hashtags, Team India, Praise4Para and Tokyo 2020.

The Indian contingent reached Tokyo on Tuesday morning. While the opening ceremony is scheduled for August 24, Tuesday, the closing ceremony will be held on September 5, Sunday. India is fielding its biggest ever batch of para-athletes to the Paralympic Games. 54 athletes are set to compete across nine sporting disciplines — archery, badminton, athletics, canoeing, shooting, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo. Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner Thangavelu Mariyappan will be India’s flag bearer in the opening ceremony.

Recently, Kohli, known as the King of Records, completed 13 years in international cricket. 13 years back, on August 18, the batting maestro debuted for the Indian side.

Speaking about the ongoing India vs England Test series, on Sunday, August 22, Team India reached Headingley Stadium to commence practice for the upcoming 3rd Test against England, starting from August 25. The first Test ended in a draw followed by a spectacular win by India. The Men in Blue staged an epic comeback to claim a win in the second game. Currently, India leads the five-match series 1-0. The two sides will clash again from Wednesday.

