'Told MS Dhoni I Wanted a CSK Jersey Not Team India One': Haris Rauf Recalls Meeting Former India Skipper

Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf shared a memorable anecdote involving legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni from 2021 T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan clashed against each other during group stage clash of the mega ICC tournament, where the latter ended the Men in Blue’s winning streak over them in World Cup matches. Babar Azam and co. won the match by 10 wickets.

However, after the match, Dhoni, who was travelling with the Indian team as a mentor during the tournament, met with several Pakistan cricketers on the ground. The young Pakistan cricketers had a chat with Dhoni who shared some insights into the game with them.

Rauf also shared a moment with the former India skipper as he asked him for his jersey as the pacer revealed he specifically asked Dhoni to give him his CSK jersey.

“I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one,” Rauf said on YouTube channel ‘The Grade Cricketer’.

The Pakistan pacer revealed that he received the jersey in Australia.

“He told me that he will surely send me that. I finally received it when I was in Australia,” he added.

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The “7” still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022



The 28-year-old pacer further recalled his conversation with flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya. During India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, Rauf was the net bowler for the visitors as he bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. He revealed that Pandya was impressed with him and boosted his confidence with some words of appreciation.



“The Indian team’s manager wanted some net bowlers who could bowl to the batters in Australia. I felt it would be a great opportunity for me to bowl to international cricketers. I bowled to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the nets. Hardik Pandya was bowling alongside me and he told me that I was doing good and that he’s sure that I’d soon be playing for the Pakistan team,” Rauf said.

