New Zealand top-order batsman Jeet Raval has been dropped from the side for their boxing day Test match against Australia in Melbourne on December 26, and will be replaced by the in-form Tom Blundell.
Twenty-nine year old Blundell has just scored an unbeaten half-century against a Victorio XI side in a warm-up game prior to the Test, eventually retiring after a 70-ball 59 that included ten fours.
After he was confirmed as Raval's replacement for the Test, Blundell said, "I feel like I can do a good job wherever. This game I've been given the opportunity to open, so I'm really looking forward to Boxing Day."
Blundell had made his debut for New Zealand in 2017 at home against West Indies, and had scored a century in Wellington. Even though Blundell has never batted above the number five position, his fifty coupled with a bad run of form for Raval who averages just 7.3 in his last nine Test innings' had opened the door for Blundell to stake his claim to the spot.
"I'll probably try to still bat the same," Blundell said, maintaining that he will not change his style to suit the position in the batting order. "It's just the first 30 balls I'll just have to be a bit more patient outside the off-stump, and if I can last those 30 balls, then hopefully, I can bat a bit more positively."
New Zealand coach Gary Stead backed Raval throughout his poor patch of form against England at home in the last series, but with returns of just one run in each innings at Perth, Stead decided to give the only other batting alternative Blundell a shot in the team.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Tom Blundell Replaces Jeet Raval for Boxing Day Test Against Australia
New Zealand top-order batsman Jeet Raval has been dropped from the side for their boxing day Test match against Australia in Melbourne on December 26, and will be replaced by the in-form Tom Blundell.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
BJ Watling Expects NZ to Persist with Short-ball Stuff in Boxing Day Test
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
New Zealand Cancel Day One of Australia Tour Game Due to Extreme Heat
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
New Zealand's Trent Boult on Track for 'Dream' Boxing Day Test
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings