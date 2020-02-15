Tom Curran's Final Over Comeback Leads England to Thrilling Win in Second T20I
England’s Tom Curran took two wickets in the last two balls of the match as they beat South Africa by two runs in an amazing T20 international that produced over 400 runs on Friday as the tourists levelled the series at 1-1 with one game to play.
