Too Early to Compare Babar Azam & Virat Kohli, Feels Younis Khan
Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan feels Babar Azam cannot be compared to Virat Kohli just yet as he still has a long way to go. Babar, 25, was recently appointed as Pakistan ODI captain. He was already the T20 skipper of the side.
Too Early to Compare Babar Azam & Virat Kohli, Feels Younis Khan
Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan feels Babar Azam cannot be compared to Virat Kohli just yet as he still has a long way to go. Babar, 25, was recently appointed as Pakistan ODI captain. He was already the T20 skipper of the side.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings