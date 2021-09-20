'Too funny': Yuvraj Singh Shares Meme Dedicated to His Six Sixes vs England

On 19th September, fourteen years ago, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh scripted history as he smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad in the inaugural season of the ICC World T20 in Durban, South Africa.

It remains an iconic moment in the sport, but not many know about the interesting backstory that led to Yuvraj being fired up and taking it all out on Stuart Broad. Just before this over, Yuvraj was involved in a heated argument with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and words were exchanged between both the players. This set the tone for Yuvraj to blast off against Stuart Broad and let his bat do all the talking.

On Sunday, Yuvraj stumbled up an interesting meme which was made by a fan on social media. Here a boy can be seen wearing Andrew Flintoff’s jersey and can be seen teasing a sleeping lion (who is supposed to be Yuvraj) and that eventually ends in carnage.

Yuvraj found the meme “too funny" and he shared it on his Instagram story. Not only this, he also tagged Andrew Flintoff and asked him to review the meme. “This is too funny whoever made this. What do you think @aflintoff11?" Yuvraj wrote in his story.

If we speak about the match that was played in Durban, Yuvraj Singh was on top of his game and in the 19th over, he creamed Stuart Broad over long on, over covers, over cow-corner, point and square leg to smash six sixes and in the process, notched up his half-century in only 12 record – a record that stands till today.

The International Cricket Council also shared a clip from the match to commemorate the historic day. In a tweet from its official handle ICC wrote, “Look out in the crowd! On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an over.”

