'Too Funny'; Yuvraj Singh Tags Andrew Flintoff in a Meme Dedicated to Six Sixes vs England

This day, fourteen years ago, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh scripted history by smashing six sixes in an over off English seamer Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

It was one of the best moments in the nation’s cricket history and every year, game lovers, especially Indians relive it to the fullest. There is an interesting back story to what led to Yuvraj going berserk at the Wanderers that day in front of the jam-packed stadium. Just before the start of the over, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was involved in a heated conversation with the left-hander, leaving the latter angry.

Yuvraj also walked towards Flintoff to continue the chat even as the umpires had to intervene to calm things down. The incident had by then made Yuvraj so annoyed that he ended up smashing Broad for six sixes leaving Flintoff out of ideas on the day.

On Sunday, Yuvraj came across a hilarious meme which was related to the same incident. The meme goes like this: a boy wearing Flintoff’s jersey teasing the sleeping lion (who is actually Yuvraj) and the world knows what transpired later.

Yuvraj found the meme “too funny" and couldn’t resist putting it out in his Instagram story. He even tagged Flintoff asking him what he thinks about the meme.

“This is too funny whoever made this. What do you think @aflintoff11?" Yuvraj wrote in his story.

