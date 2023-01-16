'Too Many Changes, Lack of Security': Former India Cricketer Points Out Reason Behind ICC Trophy Drought

Stage fright? Failure to handle pressure? Outdated approach? Wrong team selections? Inability to understand conditions? Just what ails Team India in the ICC tournaments despite impressive shows in bilateral series?

Plenty of reasons have been laid out in the past with the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup resulting in a BCCI review earlier this month following which few interesting calls were made. How much the team management learns from the latest setback will be revealed later this year when India take part in the ODI World Cup hoping to end their wait for an ICC title that began after winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Former India international Robin Uthappa has made an interesting observation. With the team going through a lot of changes throughout the year, Uthappa suggests, a sense of insecurity has set among the players.

“I think there is a lack of sense of security among the players in the team. There have been constant changes in the team for a long time, when a player does not feel safe, he always remains with the mindset of saving his place in the team," Uthappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“I think it is important to give a sense of security to the players. What we are seeing is, for the last few years, too many changes are going on. And in crucial matches, their performance dips because they are not sure of their place in (the) team for the next match," he added.

Uthappa was part of Indian squad that won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and has won IPL titles three times. He says that teams that have not tinkered with their playing XIs have won titles.

“You look at IPL, most of the times such teams have won the titles which have made less changes in the playing XI. The success of Chennai (Super Kings) and Mumbai (Indians) also proves this," he said.

Though Uthappa has retired from all forms of Indian cricket, he has continued his playing career, currently representing Dubai Capitals in ILT20 in the UAE.

“I am thrilled to be playing competitive cricket for the first time in six months. It’s (ILT20) a good tournament. Some of the world’s best players are playing here," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

And he has no regrets in calling time on his India career.

“This is the BCCI’s rule (India players have to retire from all forms of cricket played in the country and seek an NOC from the BCCI to play abroad). We do not make the rules but we have to follow them. I had to take a decision, so I took the decision to retire (from Indian cricket)" he added.

