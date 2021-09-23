It was in May 2002 when I first came across the phrase “too much cricket” in a piece for a very popular sports magazine. It was a comment made by a former West Indian player Joe Solomon that stuck me – then a young journalist barely cutting his teeth in the industry. Very few paid heed to what Solomon had to say as he was a low-profile cricketer who had represented West Indies in only 27 Test matches. Fast forward next two decades and the noise regarding “too much cricket” has been only increasing. A few leading cricketers have expressed their concern, worry, and even helplessness, but all of them met the same fate—ignoranc. The reason being united stand from the cricket administrators around the world who are clearely not on the same page when it comes to overdose of cricket.

Earlier this week, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a very busy 2021/22 home season for the Indian men’s team, where India may not even have the time to celebrate the World Cup victory after a gap of 14 years (in case they do win the final on 14th November in Dubai) as they will be taking the field against New Zealand on November 17! Besides hosting four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is in between the home season, India is also scheduled to tour South Africa in December-January for an all-formats series. And then there is the annual ritual of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April-May 2022 and in a rare instance of an international home series in June 2022 (comprising five T20Is against South Africa) is also fixed.

How much is too much?

January 2020: I had just landed in New Zealand and attended a press conference in Auckland before the start of India-New Zealand T20I series where skipper Virat Kohli had expressed serious concern over the scheduling and went on to say that days are not very far when that the team would land straight at the stadium going ahead.

“It is definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That is how compressed the gap has become,” Kohli had said. “I think this kind of travel and coming to a place which is seven hours ahead of India time is difficult to adjust immediately. I am sure that these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future,” he had elaborated his concern. Although, Kohli and team India got the respite from a very unusual and unexpected source which was Covid-19 in March 2020 which halted the participation of Indian players in any kind of cricket until September when the IPL was hosted in UAE. One just can’t help but is forced to believe that perhaps BCCI is trying to make up for the ‘lost time and revenue’ and may be even end up overcompensating for it even if it means that the players may suffer by the insane volume of cricket.

Unfair to blame administrators only since players’ view not very different

Of course, you can’t squarely put the blame on the seasoned administrators of the BCCI for such moves, but when a very successful former captain like Sourav Ganguly is at the helm of affairs and he too is singing the same tune, you know whoever comes to power has finances on their mind. In July 2020, Ganguly, in an interview to a sports website had defended the modern scheduling by arguing that “if you look at the number of days of international cricket, it’s actually reduced. If you sit with the broadcasters or BCCI team, they’ll tell you”. In fact, the BCCI president had gone a step further by accentuating his point with some interesting data which can’t be verified independently. “I had actually taken those stats out one day, (playing) days were actually more then, it’s lessened now. There’s a very nominal difference like 8,9,10 days this way that way, but it’s not gone more,” Ganguly had argued then.

Scheduling has always been a burning issue

However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that on countless occasions various Indian captains have spoken against too much cricket and someone like MS Dhoni even took a very bold, unprecedented and an unusual decision of skipping a Test series in Sri Lanka (in 2008) after complaining of fatigue from the surfeit of the ODIs. In June 2008, Dhoni had said that his squad was tired after playing three one-dayers in four days in the Asia Cup. “In the last 84 hours we have played 36 hours of cricket. It is not easy,” the then skipper had said at the presentation ceremony when asked about India’s sloppy fielding. Dhoni’s predecessor Rahul Dravid too had eloquently argued in 2007 that the scheduling must not deviate from a fixed number of Tests and ODIs and second that spectators should be provided quality cricket, not quantity.

Almost every icon has been raising the alarm

October 2009: “Too much of cricket is being played and it needs to be monitored. Besides injury concerns for the players, there is also a spectator fatigue. It is difficult to keep up with all three variations of the game.” Adam Gilchirst

November 2019: “It’s probably gotten very confusing for cricketers and fans because maybe too much of cricket is happening,” said Gilchrist at the launch event of Tourism Western Australia’s campaign for India. The former Australian captain had been repeating himself but again no one is listening!

If Kohli can be ignored then who else is left?

Forget Gilchrist, if an all-powerful captain like Kohli was not able to convince the COA appointed by the Supreme Court of India who claimed to be ‘different from the greedy administrators of the past’ on the maddening workload, there is little anything can be done on this issue.

October 2017: “It has become quite hectic, that is something we will have to sit and discuss. We are expected to perform on a consistent basis but rest and time to prepare should be adequate for the athletes as well. This should not be an area where players are chipped and changed according to form, you need to look at all aspects in terms of how many games you are playing and how much rest you are getting… whether you will be able to maintain that consistency for 12 months given the number of matches we play, physically are you able to keep up with it?”

When the icons take a U-turn on scheduling within a month!

January 2020: “I think it’s the job of a player to say that the cricket schedule is tight or not. But yes, from outside, it does look like that the side is playing too much cricket.” Kapil Dev

February 2020: “If you think there is burnout, then don’t play IPL. I mean that’s not representing your country. If you think you are burned out then you can obviously take a break during the IPL.” Kapil Dev

The two contrasting statements on the same subject by an iconic player within a month clearly tells you that not everyone looks the modern scheduling the same way as the active players do. However, Dev’s argument has its merit. Almost every administrator from Niranjan Shah to Rajiv Shukla, from Lalit Modi to N Srinivasan has often argued flatly that if players are feeling burdened, they always have a choice to take the rest.

It is easy to put blame on players by saying that if they are so concerned, they should skip IPL (as Dev argued) but it is a flawed argument since why deny a player to make hay while the sun shines by playing in the most lucrative cricket league in the world. If the great players like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have not hesitated to choose franchise cricket over national duty (along with countless cricketers in the last one decade) then why point fingers at Indian players?

Not that the players are saints either

Yes, at times, some of the Indian players which even includes the greatest of all time have preferred club over country but the instances like that are very few. In 2011, Sachin Tendulkar was castigated for ‘ignoring Test cricket over IPL commitments’. During India’s disastrous tour of England in that year, former England captain Nasser Hussain had wondered loudly whether Sachin Tendulkar could have taken a break during the IPL(after India’s historic World Cup win at home after a hectic two months of high-pressure cricket) to play the Test series in West Indies to prepare for England’s tour. History repeated itself when another Mumbai Indian captain Rohit Sharma was questioned publicly this time by his own captain Kohli who was upset that Rohit stretched himself in 2020 IPL’s business end as thus missed the first two Test matches on a very important tour of Australia.

In post-covid world, the debate is getting hotter

“Everybody has just been head-over-heels charging down the hill, looking for every dollar available. But can we just pause a bit, hit a plateau for a bit and sit down and look and see if everything is fine? There is too much cricket being played, for one," said former West Indian Michael Holding in April 2020 clearly worried over the seemingly endless volume of cricket across the globe. Last month former Pakistan captain Salman Butt ‘advised’ BCCI to take care of their players’ well-being. “Team India plays a lot of cricket and their schedule is completely cramped. When you play too much cricket, no matter how good or professional you are, as a human, sometimes the mind just doesn’t respond. When your focus level falls, your output is bound to decrease,” said Butt.

How do we keep track of it all?

The solution: Let’s all agree a global calendar

Sadly, and perhaps everyone knows it too well, that this kind of seemingly inhuman scheduling is untenable. And, unless and until it becomes financially problematic for all the stakeholders of the game, a real change is unlikely to emerge. However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden had bravely tried to offer a solution when exactly a decade back (in October 2011), he wrote a special piece to the UK’s The Independent in a debate which was titled as Matthew Hayden’s future of cricket.

“Football fans instinctively know if they’re in a World Cup year, or Euro Champs year. They know when seasons start when trophies are decided, give or take. Not so in cricket. A universal calendar is fundamental to all the above solutions. Once this is in place, competitions for each of the different formats of the game can be settled upon. Fans, broadcasters, sponsors, players – everyone will know where they stand. Again – I’ve worked out a calendar that I’m putting on the table to spark the debate. Like all these ideas, people will disagree, some will see where I’m going. So, get responding and let me know what you think.”

Alas, it seems no one responded to this call especially those who could possibly play a critical role re-storing the balance the balance. It is not exaggeration to say that finally cricket has given up on the debate of ‘too much of cricket’ as it has been discussed and debated too many times in the past!

