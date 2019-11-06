Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 November, 2019

2ND INN

Afghanistan

194 (45.2)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

75/2 (17.4)

West Indies need 120 runs in 194 balls at 3.71 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Dehradun

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

Too Much Cricket Has Left Players and Fans Confused: Adam Gilchrist

While T20 leagues all around the globe have been successful and attracted much attention, former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist feels that the excess of these leagues has left players and fans confused.

Cricketnext Staff |November 6, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Too Much Cricket Has Left Players and Fans Confused: Adam Gilchrist

While T20 leagues all around the globe have been successful and attracted much attention, former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist feels that the excess of these leagues has left players and fans confused.

“It’s probably gotten very confusing for cricketers and fans because maybe too much of cricket is happening,” said Gilchrist at the launch event of Tourism Western Australia's campaign for India.

To keep the fans engaged new, innovative leagues have also started coming up, like ECB’s The Hundred to be played in June next year, and T10 league, which is into its third year now. Gilchrist believes that all these changes and innovations should be implemented in the short formats.

"If we are going to try new stuff and innovate, then the shorter format is the place to do that and I’m all for breaking the norms. If it doesn’t work, we can always go back to the original,” the 47-year-old said.

But with the advent of these leagues has only increased the pressure on players, leaving them exhausted. Glenn Maxwell, Australia all-rounder, recently came out in the open and announced that he was going to take time away from the sport. Lauding Maxwell for taking this step, Gilchrist also said that he never felt the need to take a break from the sport.

"I never felt that I was at a point where I couldn't play. But it's amazing that Glenn feels comfortable talking about his troubles and that he is so well supported. Such statements from players help the entire fraternity move into the game a bit more and gain knowledge of its different aspects." said Gilchrist, who was part of the all-conquering Australian teams that won consecutive World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

"All of us probably feel run-down, in all professions, which is probably due to busier schedules. I'm glad that sports psychology is gaining currency. Hopefully, Glenn can rediscover the joy which made him take up cricket," he said.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia approaching next year, asked who were the favourites to lift the trophy, Gilchirist said, “England are looking good in limited-overs cricket but I don’t know which team starts as favourites. It’s a wide-open competition and that’s the beauty of T20 cricket."

adam gilchristcricketGilchristT20T20 Leagues

Related stories

May Not be Strong Like the Others But I Don’t Doubt My Ability: Steve Smith
Cricketnext Staff | November 6, 2019, 9:26 AM IST

May Not be Strong Like the Others But I Don’t Doubt My Ability: Steve Smith

Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon Signs for Hampshire
Cricketnext Staff | November 6, 2019, 8:53 AM IST

Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon Signs for Hampshire

Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Backing Ashton Agar to Become T20 'Finisher'
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 11:17 AM IST

Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Backing Ashton Agar to Become T20 'Finisher'

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 November, 2019

WI v AFG
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 November, 2019

WI v AFG
Dehradun All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more