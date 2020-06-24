Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

1ST INN

Zurich Crickets CC *

2/0 (0.3)

Zurich Crickets CC
v/s
Olten CC
Olten CC

Zurich Crickets CC elected to bat
Concluded

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Cossonay CC

94/9 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Olten CC
Olten CC*

97/8 (9.5)

Olten CC beat Cossonay CC by 2 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Took Approaches by Bookie Too Casually: Shakib al Hasan on One Year Ban

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches by an India bookie Deepak Aggarwal during IPL. Now the star player regrets his decision and terms it as "silly mistake".

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Took Approaches by Bookie Too Casually: Shakib al Hasan on One Year Ban

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches by an India bookie Deepak Aggarwal during IPL. Now the star player regrets his decision and terms it as "silly mistake".

Talking to Cricbuzz, he said, "I took the approaches too casually. When I met the anti-corruption guy and told them and they knew everything. Gave them all the evidence and they knew everything that happened."

"To be honest, that's the only reason I was banned for a year, otherwise I'd have been banned for five or 10 years," he added on the ICC's investigation.

"But I think that was a silly mistake I made. Because with my experience and the amount of international matches I've played and the amount of ICC's anti-corruption code of conduct classes I took, I shouldn't have made that decision, to be honest."

But having learnt his lesson the hard way. his advice to the youngsters is never to take an approach by a bookie lightly.

"I regret that. No one should take such messages or calls (from bookies) lightly or leave it away. We must inform the ICC ACSU guy to be on the safe side and that's the lesson I learnt, and I think I learnt a big lesson," he added.

The all-rounder went on to say that he became a bit arrogant and felt he was not doing anything wrong by not reporting the incident.

"Because you do most things right in your life, you tend to get arrogant with some decisions. You may not realise but you're doing wrong by the books. It never came to my mind that I am doing something wrong."

"It was just a feeling of 'okay, what's going to happen, leave it' and I continued with my life. But that's the mistake I made. And that happens," Shakib said.

Anti-corruption unitBCBiccone year banshakib al hasan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more