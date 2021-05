Took Everything on Chest: Aussie Youngster Hails Cheteshwar Pujara for 'Australian Like' Batting at Gabba

Rishabh Pant batted like a ‘mad max’ but it was Cheteshwar Pujara who actually made the win at Gabba possible, feels Australia opener Marcus Harris. The 28-year-old was at the dressing room when Pant played that winning shot which will be etched in everyone’s memory for a long long time.

Speaking on the ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel, the Australian opener said: “The final day was amazing to watch. We were thinking the whole day if they would go for the runs or not. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone, it felt like he batted like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and getting on with it. The rest of the team just batted around him.”

He was equally effusive in praising Rishabh Pant who was hailed for his match winning knock of 89 off 138 balls. Meanwhile Pujara was as solid as a rock as he made his way to a painstaking 211-ball 56. India won the match and the series 2-1.

“Rishabh Pant’s innings was unbelievable. Everyone says he has magic in him, and he has showed that a few times now. It was disappointing to lose the series but sometimes in cricket you just have tip your hat and say they were too good for us.”

The series went down to the wire as India beat Australia in MCG after losing the first Test. Then Rahane-led side enforced a draw against all odds at SCG. With series locked 1-1, both teams headed to Brisbane where some heroics from Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar made sure the tri-color furls at the Gabba.

