Top 10 Wicket-takers for Rajasthan Royals Franchise in IPL

The Rajasthan Royals have been looking royal than ever after their comeback in the tournament. Their aggressive bowling lineup is highly notable.

The winners of IPL season 1 Rajasthan Royals have believed in making the most of their abilities. They have trainer the players to perform under pressure situations. Below is the list of the top 10 wicket-takers for the RR team in the IPL.

#1 Siddharth Trivedi

He was one of the stars of Rajasthan Royals triumph in the first season of IPL in 2008, he has been a loyal player to the franchise. Trivedi took 65 wickets in 76 matches for the Rajasthan team.

#2 Shane Watson

The former Australian all-rounder was a top performer for Rajasthan Royals during his game days with the Royals. Watson is one of the most complete all-rounders in the sport of cricket, has 61 dismissals in 78 matches for the franchise.

#3 Shane Warne

The legendary Australian leg spinner led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden title in the 2008 IPL in the inaugural season and was superb with the ball as well. Warne’s trickery is the quality of a legend and he took 57 wickets in just 55 matches for the Rajasthan Royals.

#4 James Faulkner

The Australian all-rounder James Faulkner was useful both with bat and the ball for Rajasthan Royals. In the 42 matches he played for the RR, he went on and picked up 47 wickets.

#5 Kevon Cooper

The West Indian all-rounder was a valuable addition to the Rajasthan Royals squad, he brought about an immediate thrill in the team by taking 33 wickets in only 25 matches.

#6 Munaf Patel

This former Indian fast bowler was a key member of the squad and his experience came in very handy for the Royals. In just 30 matches, Munaf picked up 33 wickets for the franchise

#7 Shreyas Gopal

The young leg-spinner has been an attacking addition to the squad and has always picked up important wickets in the middle overs. Gopal needed as less as 25 matches to take 31 wickets.

#8 Dhawal Kulkarni

A medium pacer who gets the ball to just move enough, This bowler has tasted success in the shortest format for the Rajasthan Royals with his performance and consistency by taking 29 wickets in 37 matches.

#9 Amit Singh

Amit Singh has got few opportunities to show his cricketing talent but that hasn’t stopped him from coming in the limelight. He has an impressive strike rate for the Rajasthan Royals with 28 wickets in 23 matches.

#10 Jofra Archer

One of the brightest, Thrilling and most exciting fast bowlers in the world, Jofra Archer has brought a lot of spark in the Tournament. He has picked up 26 wickets in just 21 matches so far with the Rajasthan Royals franchise.