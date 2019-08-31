Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Top Executives from CA, ECB to Visit Pakistan for Security Briefings

PTI |August 31, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Top Executives from CA, ECB to Visit Pakistan for Security Briefings

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that top executives from the Australian and English boards will visit the country for security briefings in September and October.

The PCB said that Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will be in Pakistan from September 16-18 followed by the arrival of England and Wales Cricket Board's CEO and Director in October.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani conveyed this to the members of the Board of Governors at a meeting in Lahore on Friday.

According to Mani, the visiting Australian and English officials will be given complete security briefings. The idea is to convince them to send their teams to Pakistan and help them complete the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, where no Test-playing nation has set foot since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore.

It will be the first time that top officials of the Australian and English cricket boards will have back-to-back visits to Pakistan since that March day a decade ago.

A surplus budget for the remaining months of the fiscal year 2019/20 was also approved at the meeting while a nomination committee has also been formed to recommend independent directors for the Board of Governors.

