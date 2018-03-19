Top Five Contests in Limited Overs Cricket That Finished With a Last Ball Six

This victory will certainly go down as one of the most memorable finishes to a game of cricket. In the past too, there have been instances when players have taken their side home, by hitting a six on the last ball of the match. Cricketnext takes a look at some of these matches:
1. Javed Miandad vs Chetan Sharma (India vs Pakistan, Sharjah, 1986)
The bitter memories of Miandad hitting Chetan Sharma for a six on the last ball of the match in Austral-Asia Cup final are still fresh in fans' minds. Requiring four runs in one ball, Sharma bowled a low full-toss to Miandad, that the latter bludgeoned away to the boundary. The Pakistani batsman scored 116 no in the match. Batting first, India had set Pakistan a target of 246 runs.
2. Chamara Kapugedera vs Ashish Nehra (India vs Sri Lanka, Gros Islet, 2010)
Chasing a target of 164 runs in a World T20I encounter, Sri Lanka needed three runs off the final ball, to register a win against India.It was a heartbreak for the fans back home as Kapugedera hit Nehra for a six on the final ball of the match. After the loss, India was ousted from the tournament too.
3. Lance Klusner vs Dion Nash (New Zealand vs South Africa, Napier, 1999)
One of the most destructive batsman in the limited overs format, the match was never over till the time Klusner was on the crease. The Proteas needed 11 runs from the final over, and it came down to four runs on the last ball. Klusner hit Nash for a big six to level the ODI series 2-2.
4. Brendan Taylor vs Mashrafe Mortaza (Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Harare, 2006)
In a clash of the miinows, Zimbabwe came out on top, when Brendan Taylor hit Mortaza for six on the last ball. Chasing a target of 237 runs, Zimbabwe needed 17 runs from the final over. The equation had come down to five runs from one ball, and Taylor did not disappoint. The win helped Zimbabwe level the series 1-1.
5. Ryan McLaren vs James Franklin (South Africa vs New Zealand, Potchefstroom, 2013)
This was a match to remember as Proteas were chasing 261 runs in the 3rd ODI. Needing just three runs of the final delivery, McLaren smacked Franklin out of the park, that helped his team avoid a whitewash on home soil. Apart from McLaren's last ball heroics, skipper Graeme Smith scored a brilliant 116 runs that was instrumental in their win.
First Published: March 19, 2018, 11:02 AM IST