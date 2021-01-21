CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Top-ranked Ash Barty To Make Return In Adelaide Exhibition

Top-ranked Ash Barty To Make Return In Adelaide Exhibition

Ash Barty is set to return to the tennis court for something other than practice for the first time in 11 months.

Top-ranked Ash Barty To Make Return In Adelaide Exhibition

ADELAIDE, Australia: Ash Barty is set to return to the tennis court for something other than practice for the first time in 11 months.

The world No. 1-ranked Barty on Thursday said she’ll play in a one-day exhibition event in Adelaide on Jan. 29 which includes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep.

Called A Day at the Drive,” the exhibition at Memorial Drive also features four of the top mens players, with the field playing afternoon and evening sessions. The mens lineup includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

Barty, who won the 2019 French Open title and reached the Australian Open semifinals last year, hasnt played a competitive match since she was a semifinalist at the Qatar Open in February. Barty didn’t play last years U.S. Open and the French Open because of the threat of COVID-19 and overseas travel restrictions for Australian citizens.

Following Adelaide, Barty plans to play in the WTA 500 tournament at Melbourne Park in the week leading up to the Australian Open beginning Feb. 8.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches