Top Stats From Women's T20 World Cup

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup preparation in full swing, 10 teams will battle each other to win the prestigious trophy. The Australian side has dominated this event, securing five titles since its inception back in 2009. England and West Indies are the only teams to lift this trophy apart from the Aussies. With the showpiece event taking place in South Africa this time, let us see some of the top stats of the tournament.

Most Runs scored

Suzie Bates is the all-time top scorer of this tournament, scoring 929 runs in 32 matches across all editions with an average of 30.96. She has also managed a personal highest score of 94 runs during this time. Stafanie Taylor from West Indies is a close second with 881 runs in 29 games during all the campaigns.

Most Wickets taken

Former England bowler Anya Shrubsole holds the record for most wickets in Women’s T20 World Cups with 41 scalps. She had a commendable average of 12.48 and an economy of 5.32 in the tournament. Ellyse Perry with 37 wickets, could be on her way to overtaking Shrubsole’s record in South Africa. Shabnim Ismail with 35 and Stafanie Taylor with 33 wickets aren’t too far away from this target either.

Most matches played

Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry holds the record for most matches in the Women’s T20 World Cup with 36 appearances. Her teammate Meg Lanning comes a close second with 34 games while New Zealand star Suzie Bates has 32 matches in her kitty.

Most matches as a skipper

Former England great Charlotte Edwards and Aussie star Lanning jointly hold the record for most matches as a captain at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with 24 games. The 30-year-old Australian could surpass Edwards in this edition. Incidentally, she also has the chance to become the first cricketer, male or female, to lead their side to a hattrick of three T20 World Cup titles in a row.

Coming to the Indian side, Shafali Verma, who recently helped India lift the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, is the only player to feature in the junior and senior counterparts of the competition as of now. She was part of the team that finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup held in Australia in 2020.

