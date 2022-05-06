TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20, May 6, 9:30 PM IST

TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Tornadoes Women and Warriors Women: Tornadoes Women will face Warriors Women in the Friday match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Tornadoes Women made a dream start to the T20 extravaganza by defeating South Coast Sapphires Women by 17 runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 119 runs in their 20 overs. However, the bowlers took the charge in the second innings and steered the team to victory. Diana Baig and Winifred Duraisingam picked two wickets each to stop South Coast at 102 runs.

Speaking of Warriors Women, they lost to Falcons Women in the opening match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20. The team needs to show more responsibility with the ball. Playing against the Falcons, the bowlers failed to defend a good score of 177 runs.

Ahead of the match between Tornadoes Women and Warriors Women, here is everything you need to know:

TOR-W vs WAR-W T20 Telecast

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women game will not be telecast in India.

TOR-W vs WAR-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TOR-W vs WAR-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-captain: Hayley Mathew

Suggested Playing XI for TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Mignon Du Preez, Sterre Kalis, Esha Rohit

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Mathew

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell, Sita Magar

TOR-W vs WAR-W Probable XIs

Tornadoes Women: Chanida Sutthiruang, Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Natasha Miles, Diana Baig, Winifred Duraisingam, Sita Magar, Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Katey Martin

Warriors Women: Mignon du Preez, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sindhu Sriharsha, Kathryn Bryce, Shamilia Connell, Udeshika Prabodhani, Celeste Raack, Mariana Martinez, Yasmeen Khan, Esha Rohit

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here