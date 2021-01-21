Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane Jokes That He's 'Disappointed' Not to be Part of RCB for IPL 2021

The news of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise’s list of player retentions and releases made ripples across the cricket world. The cash-rich T20 league marked another step towards the upcoming edition of IPL 2021 which is scheduled to begin in the March-April period. However, one famous follower and the eager participant who chanced upon the trend took to social media to tease the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Tottenham Hotspurs’ striker Harry Kane noticed the trend and took to Twitter to express his desire to play in the IPL. Kane’s hilarious reply comes in after he noticed RCB’s list of retained and released players. The football star replied to RCB's earlier tweet on retained players. He went on to tease the Virat Kohli led franchise and said that he was ‘disappointed’ to have not been selected, but he will still cheer on for the boys.

See it here:

Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on 😂🏏🔥 https://t.co/Jq17o1m3aO — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 20, 2021

‘Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on,’ Kane wrote in his tweet.

While football remains the first love of the English striker, however, he is occasionally spotted playing the gentleman’s game with his friends and colleagues. In the past, he has often expressed his wish to be featured in the IPL. Even though the famous footballer may not know how the retention formula works in the IPL, however, he’s been one of the big admirers of the RCB franchise as well it's even famous captain Virat Kohli. In the past, the duo has had few banters on social media and also chanced upon a meeting when Kohli was in England for a series.

Meanwhile, RCB’s decision to release as many as 10 players from the squad for the upcoming IPL edition has taken cricket fans by surprise. The southern franchise, despite reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016, decided to release as many as 10 players ahead of the new season.