‘Touchdown’: India Squad Arrives in Sri Lanka For Limited-Overs Tour, Hardik Pandya Shares Story on Instagram

India cricketers led by Shikhar Dhawan and under the watchful eyes of the legendary Rahul Dravid have arrived in Sri Lanka where they will face the hosts in three ODIs and as many T20Is next month. The second-string squad left for the island nation earlier in the day.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya shared a selfie of himself on the plane after it seemingly landed in Colombo with the caption “Touchdown" confirming that the squad has reached Sri Lanka.

The squad is being led by Dhawan with Bhuvneshwar Kumar appointed as the vice-captain in the absence of first-choice players most of whom are in UK for the Test series against England starting in the first week of August.

The squad has comprises several names on the fringes and a host of first-timers including Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Dravid, who has earlier been associated with several India A squads and famously led the U-19 world cup team to title win in 2018, has been appointed coach of the senior team for the first time.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

All the matches will be played at Colombo’s R.Premadasa Stadium.

The tour will start on July 13 with the first ODI while the second and third will be played on July 16 and July 18 respectively. The T20I series starts from July 21 with the second and the final contest scheduled for July 23 and July 25 respectively.

