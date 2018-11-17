Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Touchdown! Indian Players Share Snaps of Australia Arrival as They Get Down to Business

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 17, 2018, 9:23 PM IST
If the activity on Indian cricketers’ social media accounts is anything to go by, they seem equally excited for the soon-to-begin series against Australia as the cricket loving populace of the country.

And expectedly, it was captain Virat Kohli who led by example just hours after the team touched down in Brisbane, wasting no time in getting into the gym and preparing himself for the gruelling schedule that lies ahead.

As it can be seen in the video, he was accompanied by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Kohli clearly thinks highly of him, and he expressed just how crucial ‘champion’ Pant was going to be on the tour in his next tweet.





Kohli also took some time out and posed with a few fans. India have traditionally got good support whenever they have travelled Down Under, and this tour promises to be no different.

Opener Rohit Sharma also expressed his excitement for the tour ahead.





And finally, KL Rahul mentioned how the tour of Australia is going to be special for him. He started his international career in Australia and seemed to be in a reflective mood, while also looking forward to the start of the tour.

First Published: November 17, 2018, 9:23 PM IST
