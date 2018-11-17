Touchdown! Indian Players Share Snaps of Australia Arrival as They Get Down to Business

Loading...



There's no ideal way to put in hard work. Everyday is an opportunity. Stay fit stay healthy! ✌️💪🏃 pic.twitter.com/ytNV9bTrLg

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2018



Back to Australia. Looking forward to the next few weeks with this champion @RishabPant777 ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/Ikd8La5CUb



— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2018





Always has time for his fans! #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli poses for a few pics here in Brisbane 😀🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RjiLQZnR0T

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2018



Touched down in Brisbane. Looking forward to some good cricket over the next few weeks. Gonna be a cracker 😉 pic.twitter.com/oLNqEGnbNr



— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 17, 2018





Started my International Cricketing Career with you Australia.🇦🇺

So there’s Nostalgia + Excitement as I look forward to the next two months being nothing short of Epic.😎 👑💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/RCLjuUu40x

— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2018

First Published: November 17, 2018, 9:23 PM IST