Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Tough Decisions Have to be Made: Alec Stewart on Fate of County Cricket

However, Stewart also voiced concerns of how the lack of a County season would affect the development of young players in the system.

IANS |May 10, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Tough Decisions Have to be Made: Alec Stewart on Fate of County Cricket

Former England captain and Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart raised concerns on the financial health of County cricket clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic and what a cancelled season would mean for young players. The English cricket season this summer has been delayed until July 1 (at the earliest) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reportedly facing losses of over $450 million if all cricket is cancelled, it is speculated that the board could prioritise ensuring the completion of the England men's teams international series.

"If County cricket is not a cost effective exercise then I can understand why there would be opposition and the view 'why not save money and play next year?'. Tough decisions have to be made for the health of individuals but (also) the health of the game," Stewart is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Stewart compared the financial standing of County clubs to that of football clubs in England's third tier and fourth tier league and said that testing players before starting the season could be a costly exercise.

"Those tough financial decisions will not just be about this year but will be important for the next five years as well. In financial terms county clubs are generally on the same level as division one or two football clubs and everyone will find it hard if for example it costs £30,000 a week for testing twice a week," he said.

However, Stewart also voiced concerns of how the lack of a County season would affect the development of young players in the system.

"It could be another year by the time they play again. By then they may have gone 18 months without any competitive cricket," said the 57-year-old.

"A lot of younger players when they first leave school will go to Australia for the winter and play grade cricket. Will Australia be letting people in? We (United Kingdom) have the second-highest death rate in the world (from the coronavirus). If you flipped it and asked would we be sending our lads to somewhere with the second-highest death rate I think there would be doubts."

Alec StewartCoronavirus Lockdowncounty cricketworld after coronavirus

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more