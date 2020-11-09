TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Trailblazers vs Supernovas

- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
DEL
HYD172/8(20.0) RR 9.45
Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended134/7(20.0) RR 6.7
ZIM
PAK137/2(20.0) RR 6.7
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Trailblazers vs Supernovas
TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It is going to be mostly sunny during the day with a maximum temperature of up to 32 degree Celsius.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
Trailblazers vs Supernovas Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
The final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07.30 pm IST on Monday. In the last match, Trailblazers almost reached a total of 146 runs put up by the Supernovas. But Anuja Patil kept the flow of runs in check. Although the spinner picked just one wicket, she conceded just 18 runs in four overs. The star of the match was, of course, Chamari Atapaththu, who did not discriminate between the fast and the spin balls, as she smashed them around the stadium.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas Sharjah Weather Forecast
It is going to be mostly sunny during the day with a maximum temperature of up to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees. There is a 10 per cent chance of precipitation as per the forecast. The humidity can be as high as 58 per cent and the wind speed will be around 19 kmph.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas Sharjah Pitch Report
Based on what we have seen in the last few matches, the pitch in Sharjah will provide adequate support to the batswomen. The shorter boundaries will help them put up a big total. Bowlers can expect to have a tough time out there, especially in the second innings. The spinners might be more effective here compared to the pacers, given the quick outfield that helps batswomen direct the fast balls easily towards the short boundaries. Even a total of 140 cannot be said to be safe here.
Chasing first could be a good idea here as we have seen the team batting second win two of the three matches here. Even the last match was lost by just two runs. Hence, toss becomes crucial here.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Trailblazers vs Supernovas
WHEN: November 9 at 07.30 pm IST
WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking