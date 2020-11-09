TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Trailblazers vs Supernovas

TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It is going to be mostly sunny during the day with a maximum temperature of up to 32 degree Celsius.

The final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07.30 pm IST on Monday. In the last match, Trailblazers almost reached a total of 146 runs put up by the Supernovas. But Anuja Patil kept the flow of runs in check. Although the spinner picked just one wicket, she conceded just 18 runs in four overs. The star of the match was, of course, Chamari Atapaththu, who did not discriminate between the fast and the spin balls, as she smashed them around the stadium.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Sharjah Weather Forecast

It is going to be mostly sunny during the day with a maximum temperature of up to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees. There is a 10 per cent chance of precipitation as per the forecast. The humidity can be as high as 58 per cent and the wind speed will be around 19 kmph.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Sharjah Pitch Report

Based on what we have seen in the last few matches, the pitch in Sharjah will provide adequate support to the batswomen. The shorter boundaries will help them put up a big total. Bowlers can expect to have a tough time out there, especially in the second innings. The spinners might be more effective here compared to the pacers, given the quick outfield that helps batswomen direct the fast balls easily towards the short boundaries. Even a total of 140 cannot be said to be safe here.

Chasing first could be a good idea here as we have seen the team batting second win two of the three matches here. Even the last match was lost by just two runs. Hence, toss becomes crucial here.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Trailblazers vs Supernovas

WHEN: November 9 at 07.30 pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Click Here