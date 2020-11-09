- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Finals Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Trailblazers vs Supernovas
Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Finals, Predicted XIs: Trailblazers will lock horns with Supernovas in the final fixture of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 after defeating Velocity by nine wickets in the league match
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Finals, Predicted XIs: In the Finals of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, the Trailblazers will face Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, November 9. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The match will be live-streamed at Disney+ Hotstar.
Supernovas’ win over Trailblazers in the last match on Saturday has led to the same two teams facing off each other in the final again on Monday in Sharjah. While all the three teams of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 – Velocity, Trailblazers and Supernovas – have won one match each, Trailblazers and Supernovas have reached the finals owing to their better net run-rate (NRR).
In the final league fixture of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas emerged as a winner over Trailblazers by 2 runs and made their way to Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 finals where they will be again facing the same team. However, they put up a great show while chasing down the 147 runs.
The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 final match will be a thrilling one as Harmanpreet Kaur led team will be hoping to win the trophy for three consecutive years. The defending champions have emerged as the winner in the last two seasons as well. However, Smriti Mandhana-led TRA is also high on confidence after having a huge victory over Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 league match.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Finals, Predicted XIs
Trailblazers Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami
Supernovas Probable Playing XI: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka
